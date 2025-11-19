A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into an alleged large-scale bank fraud by Anil Ambani's RCOM. The SC has issued notices to the Centre, CBI, and ED seeking their responses to the plea.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged large-scale bank fraud involving Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications Ltd and its subsidiary groups. After considering the grounds raised in the plea, a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Tuesday issued notices to the central government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking their responses to the plea.

PIL Seeks Broader Investigation

The plea filed by former Union secretary EAS Sarma states that the alleged fraud committed by Anil Ambani's RCOM requires an independent and transparent investigation, in addition to the probes being conducted by the central agencies, ED and CBI. Noted advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner. "The petitioner herein is filing the present Writ petition in the nature of a public interest litigation under article 32 of the Constitution of India seeking a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ/order/direction for a court-monitored investigation into the large-scale bank fraud perpetrated by M/S Reliance Communications Ltd. & others, and for ensuring that the investigation is not limited to the narrow scope of FIR no. RCBD1/2025/E/0005 & connected investigations by the enforcement directorate, but includes all grave offences revealed in various reports/documents available in the public domain," the PIL states.

Plea Highlights Delay in FIR

The petition further claimed that investigating agencies have overlooked a five-year delay by the lending bank in filing its FIR, a lapse that, according to the plea, points to possible involvement or negligence of bank officials. Despite a 2020 forensic audit report detailing the diversion of funds, evergreening of loans, fictitious transactions, and the use of shell companies, the bank took no statutory action until August 2025, the plea contends.

Allegations of Complicity by Public Officials

The plea further argues that this unexplained delay suggests potential collusion or deliberate inaction by public servants, which should have been treated as a key aspect of the criminal conspiracy. "CBI and ED, however, have entirely failed to investigate this institutional angle, thereby excluding from scrutiny the very public officials whose complicity or willful inaction forms an essential part of the criminal conspiracy," the plea adds.

Thus, the plea argues that it is necessary, expedient, and in the public interest that the Supreme Court issue directions for a court-monitored probe into the matter. (ANI)