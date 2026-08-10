Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam slammed the central government for prioritising 'control over governance' and challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to answer in Parliament regarding the July 20 incidents and offer an apology.

Congress Accuses Centre of Prioritising Control Over Governance

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation, Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam on Monday accused the central government of prioritising control and penalisation over genuine governance and dialogue. Challenging Union Home Minister Amit Shah over recent administrative actions, Gaddam questioned the government's approach toward the youth and citizens, demanding accountability on the floor of the Parliament.

"Governance is turned into control, and this is what the problem of this government is," Gaddam told ANI. "They are trying to control and penalise more than discuss and govern. That is the fundamental problem of this government."

'Why are you so afraid?': Gaddam Challenges Amit Shah

Targeting the Home Minister directly over the developments surrounding the July 20 incidents, the Congress leader challenged the administration's stance. "We are requesting Amit Shah Ji to speak about the decisions he has taken against Gen-Z and the people of India," Gaddam added. "Why are you so afraid? Why are you not speaking about it? You should come to the House and talk about what happened on July 20 and offer an apology."

Govt Ready for Debate, Urges Opposition Not to Disrupt: Rijiju

Earlier, accusing the opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted on Monday that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Home Minister's official response. "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process, the Union Minister cautioned against disruptions during official statements. "My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister," he added. "They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion."

Rahul Gandhi Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

The message from the Union Minister came after LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the Home Minister and demanded a court-monitored probe in alleged police action on the July 20 Protests. "Pellet guns, nail-studded batons, and tear gas shells--these were used to attack students who were peacefully asking questions only about their future. The police beat the girls, leaving injuries on the private parts of several. Minors suffered broken bones. The Modi government responds to questions with such barbarity. And the Home Minister? Nearly 20 days have passed, but Amit Shah hasn't even come to Parliament to answer on this matter. Every opposition proposal for discussion has been rejected. Their silence is not just negligence or oversight--it is an endorsement of the violence. They are either guilty or incompetent. We demand an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. And until they are held accountable, this fight will not stop," he said in a post on X.

Key Bills Introduced in Lok Sabha

Earlier, the four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members. (ANI)