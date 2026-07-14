MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu clarified the govt objects to the film 'Satluj' over factual inaccuracies, not Jaswant Singh Khalra's legacy. He warned against false narratives attempting to create divisions and disturb communal harmony in Punjab.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday said that the government's objection to the film 'Satluj' is not against Jaswant Singh Khalra or his legacy, but against what he described as factual inaccuracies and misleading portrayals in the film.

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Govt Warns Against Divisive Narratives

Addressing a press conference on the film, Bittu emphasised the long-standing bond between Hindus and Sikhs and said repeated attempts are being made to create divisions in Punjab through false narratives, but such efforts will not be allowed to succeed. Referring to the shared cultural ethos of the two communities, the Minister remarked, "Do rang Guru da - ek Hola, ek Holi."

Bittu alleged that external forces, along with certain individuals within the country, are attempting to promote divisive narratives. He asserted that the government would not allow such narratives to take root or disturb Punjab's communal harmony.

Minister Questions Film's Portrayals

During the press conference, the Minister displayed photographs of several prominent Sikh personalities alongside those of individuals associated with militancy, saying the comparison was intended to highlight the distinction between the two. He further alleged that the film contains incorrect portrayals of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, former Punjab DGP KPS Gill, the Sikh community, and casualty figures.

The Minister urged people to verify official records, including data available with the National Human Rights Commission, instead of relying on the claims made in the film.

Support for Commission to Establish Truth

Bittu also supported the demand made by Jaswant Singh Khalra's wife for the constitution of a commission to establish the actual number of people who lost their lives during the period. He said the truth should emerge through an impartial inquiry.

The Minister reiterated that the government respects the legacy of Jaswant Singh Khalra but opposed what he termed inaccurate representation of historical facts and narratives that could impact Punjab's communal harmony.