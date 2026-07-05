Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta hosted a 'Sanskritik Sandhya' in Rohini to celebrate PM Modi's 12 years of leadership. Gupta praised the PM's vision of 'Vishwas, Vikas and Jan Kalyan' and his focus on decisive governance and public welfare.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta addressed a 'Sanskritik Sandhya' in Rohini's Sector-10 today to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years of leadership. Speaking at the event, Gupta lauded the PM's vision of 'Vishwas, Vikas and Jan Kalyan.' In the event, Gupta said, "Over the past twelve years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has redefined the scale and pace of India's development while placing public welfare at the centre of governance."

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The programme was attended by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Yogender Chandolia, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). The event witnessed the participation of public representatives, social organisations and a large number of citizens from across the Rohini Assembly Constituency.

Decisive Governance and Inclusive Growth

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said that the past 12 years have been marked by decisive governance, rapid infrastructure development, digital transformation, expanded social welfare initiatives and a renewed emphasis on inclusive growth. He observed that the Government's commitment to transparency, efficient service delivery and citizen-centric policymaking has strengthened public trust while accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Describing the occasion as a celebration of both cultural heritage and national progress, Speaker Vijender Gupta said that public participation remains the foundation of democratic governance and nation-building. He expressed confidence that, under the continued leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India would advance with greater resolve towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, guided by the principles of trust, development and public welfare.

Cultural Celebration and Harmony

The Sanskritik Sandhya featured devotional bhajans celebrating India's rich civilisational heritage and artistic traditions. The programme brought together people from diverse sections of society in a vibrant atmosphere of devotion and cultural harmony, reflecting the spirit of public participation that has accompanied the country's developmental journey over the past twelve years. (ANI)