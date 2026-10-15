Unidentified assailants shot and severely injured textile dealer Vishal outside his Amritsar home over an alleged extortion demand. The attack, captured on CCTV, has raised serious concerns about law and order and public safety in Punjab. This incident closely follows the recent fatal shooting of an anti-drug activist by a chemist in Mansa.

Unidentified attackers opened fire on a textile dealer outside his home in Sunder Nagar, Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday, leaving him gravely injured. CCTV footage of the attack suggests that it was connected to an extortion demand. The attack comes after another shooting incident in Punjab, in which a pharmacist murdered an anti-drug campaigner after the activist questioned him about allegedly selling someone addictive medications.

Vishal, alias Gori, who ran a cloth trading business in Amritsar, was shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence. CCTV footage showed him arriving on a motorcycle with another person. As the two reached the area, two assailants approached them and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Vishal suffered severe injuries after falling to the ground shortly after. The victim allegedly refused an extortion demand, which is thought to be connected to the attack.

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Vishal is now receiving treatment at the hospital. The incident has sparked new worries about Amritsar's law and order and public safety, as well as concerns about how the police are handling violence tied to extortion.

Anti Drug Activist Shot Dead

The incident occurs shortly after a shooting incident in Mansa, Punjab, when a medical shop owner killed anti-drug campaigner Parvinder Singh Jhota after he allegedly questioned him about the suspected selling of addictive medications to an individual.

The chemist shot Jhota while he was using his phone to capture the altercation. After being taken to a hospital right after, he passed away from his wounds. The event caused widespread indignation against the Punjab government, which is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Mansa also saw protests after residents broke into the pharmacy and set it on fire while police were on the scene.