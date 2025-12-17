Sanjay Saraogi, the newly appointed Bihar BJP President, is set to formally take charge in Patna on Thursday. Outgoing President Dilip Jaiswal will hand over duties in a ceremony attended by Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The newly appointed Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Saraogi, will arrive at the party's state office in Patna on Thursday and formally assume charge, an official press release said. Outgoing State President Dilip Jaiswal will hand over the responsibilities to Saraogi in the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Elaborate Welcome Planned in Patna

Bihar BJP Media In-charge Danish Eqbal informed on Wednesday that the newly appointed State President Shri Sanjay Saraogi will reach Patna from Darbhanga on Thurday. Special preparations are being made in Patna to welcome him. Party flags, banners, and posters are being installed along all routes he will travel to the State Office, and ceremonial welcome gates are being erected at various locations.

He further stated that upon reaching Patna, Sanjay Saraogi will pay floral tributes to the life-size statue of the architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, near the High Court. Thereafter, he will proceed towards the State Office in an open jeep amid thousands of party workers. During the procession, he will also pay floral tributes to the Jayaprakash Narayan statue near the Income Tax Roundabout, after which he will proceed directly to the State Office.

He is scheduled to formally assume charge as State President at 12:30 PM at the BJP State Office.

Party Workers to Witness Ceremony

Media in charge Danish Eqbal added that a large number of party workers from all districts of the state are arriving in Patna on Thursday. They will witness the charge-taking ceremony of their State President and extend him a warm welcome.

