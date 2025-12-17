President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a gallery with portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The new gallery replaces British-era portraits, a move PM Modi said sheds the 'mentality of slavery'.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Param Vir Dirgha, a new gallery at Rashtrapati Bhavan that displays portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The gallery where the Param Vir Dirgha was created previously displayed portraits of British ADCs. The initiative to display portraits of Indian national heroes marks a meaningful step toward shedding the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, and timeless traditions. The Param Vir Chakra is India's highest military decoration, awarded for displaying the most exceptional acts of valour, courage, and self-sacrifice during war.

A Tribute to Indomitable Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the new gallery serves as a "tribute to the country's indomitable heroes" who offered supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of India. "In the Param Vir Gallery of Rashtrapati Bhavan, these portraits of the country's indomitable heroes are a heartfelt tribute to our nation's defenders. Those heroes who protected the motherland with their supreme sacrifices, who gave their lives for the unity and integrity of India... the nation has expressed its gratitude to them in yet another form. Dedicating this gallery of the country's Param Virs to the nation, in the dignified presence of the families of two Param Vir Chakra winners and other awardees, makes it even more special," he said.

Moving Away from 'Mentality of Slavery'

PM Modi said that the construction of Param Vir Digha is a excellent example of moving away from the "mentality of slavery" and connect country with "with a new consciousness." "For a long period, portraits of soldiers from the British era were displayed in the gallery of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, in their place, portraits of the country's Param Vir Chakra awardees have been installed. The construction of the Param Vir Dirgha in Rashtrapati Bhavan is an excellent example of the campaign to move away from the mentality of slavery and connect India with a new consciousness. A few years ago, the government also named several islands in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands group after Param Vir Chakra winners," he added.

Inspiring the Youth

"These images and this gallery serve as a vibrant site for our young generation to connect with India's tradition of valor. This gallery will inspire the youth that self-confidence and determination are essential for the nation's purpose. I hope that this place will become a vibrant pilgrimage site for the spirit of developed India," he said.

Inaugurated on Vijay Diwas

The gallery was inaugurated on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16. Vijay Diwas is annually observed on December 16, commemorating India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, which led to the freedom of Bangladesh. (ANI)