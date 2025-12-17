AAP MP Raghav Chadha called toll tax 'legalised loot' in Parliament, demanding it be waived if the wait at a plaza exceeds five minutes. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded, assuring that by 2026, toll will be deducted via cameras.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday asked the government not to levy toll tax if a person has to wait for more than five minutes at the toll plaza, stating that the tax "sometimes takes the shape of a legalised loot".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chadha Calls Toll Tax 'Legalised Loot'

Raghav Chadha also raised issues regarding the toll tax during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha earlier today. In an interview with ANI, the AAP MP said the toll tax concept requires well-maintained roads and asked whether citizens are getting good roads. He said, "Toll (tax) sometimes takes the shape of a legalised loot, and then there's the half-hour wait in line just to pay the Rs 200-300 toll. The concept of tolls is that you get a superior, well-maintained road. But are you actually getting a good road? Are there proper lane markings, cleanliness, a proper drainage system, and adequate signage on the road? Kerala HC shut down some toll plazas while Jammu and Kashmir cut down toll tax by 80 per cent in two toll plazas."

Concerns Over Cost Recovery and Wait Times

Furthermore, he alleged that tolls continue to be charged even after covering their costs. "When we buy a car, we pay a road and infrastructure cess. Even when we fill up with petrol, we still pay a road and infrastructure cess. Once the costs are recovered (of the road), several tolls continue to operate afterwards. And in all of this, people's time shouldn't be wasted. Highways are meant for seamless mobility and seamless connectivity. If someone has to wait at a toll plaza for more than 5 minutes, their journey should be free of charge," the AAP MP said.

Nitin Gadkari Responds in Parliament

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha raised the question in the Upper House of the Parliament, demanding "no toll if the wait is more than five minutes." Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that citizens will not have to wait at toll plazas, as by 2026, toll payments will be deducted directly from bank accounts via a camera. Nitin Gadkari said, "I want to assure you that by 2026, the cars will pass through (toll plazas) in no time at a speed of 80 kmph. The camera will take a picture of the number plate and Fast-tag, and the tax will be cut from the bank accounts."

Ministry's Responsibility and Quality Control

"We have taken strict actions over quality (of roads), but we are only responsible for national highways, not state highways. I am not responsible for city roads and rural roads. Seventy per cent of the issues raised do not have a relation to us. For national highways, we recently decided that the contractors doing poor work will be debarred for two years. If required, we will take action against corporators under the CrPC but will not tolerate below-quality work," the Union Minister informed the Parliament. (ANI)