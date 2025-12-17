Indian Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi says MH-60R helicopters performed as expected during Operation Sindoor. The statement was made following the commissioning of the second MH-60R squadron, INAS 335, in Goa to boost combat readiness.

MH-60R helicopters were used during Operation Sindoor, and they "did what they were supposed to do," Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Wednesday, following the commissioning of the second squadron to operate the helicopter.

Speaking exclusively with ANI about the operations of MH-60R, the Indian Navy Chief said, "Operation Sindoor is still on. Therefore, any operational details about the performance of platforms are not in order. Suffice it to say that they (MH-60R) were embarked on our units and they did what they are supposed to do." Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Pakistan retaliated, leading to a conflict from May 7 to 10. The Indian Navy commissioned its second MH-60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335 (Ospreys), at INS Hansa, Goa, in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi.

New Squadron to Enhance Combat Readiness

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that the squadron will add great value to combat readiness and enhance the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability. "Today is an important day for us and for the Navy that we have commissioned INAS 335 'Osprey', the first operational squadron. One squadron we have commissioned in March 2024, in Cochin, which was the training squadron. This new squadron will add great value to the combat readiness of our surface platforms at sea because it will enhance anti-submarine warfare capability, anti-surface warfare capability, maritime domain awareness capability, and will also be a deterrent to any platforms, especially the surface and subsurface platforms of our adversary," the Navy Chief told ANI.

MH-60R: A Potent and Proven Platform

He also lauded the MH-60R helicopters and expressed enthusiasm about the recent deal with the US to procure 24 additional helicopters. "MH-60R is a very potent platform, well-proven. We are very happy that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R," he said.

The MH-60R is an all-weather, day and night capable helicopter designed for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), Search and rescue (SAR), Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP). These helicopters will significantly augment the Indian Navy's integral aviation capabilities on the Western Seaboard. (ANI)