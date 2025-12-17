INAS 335 'Ospreys', the Indian Navy's second squadron operating MH 60R helicopters, was commissioned at INS Hansa, Goa. The event was overseen by Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The squadron will enhance the Navy's Western Seaboard capabilities.

INAS 335 'Ospreys', the second Indian Naval Air Squadron to operate MH 60R helicopters, was commissioned at INS Hansa, Goa in the presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), on Wednesday. This landmark event follows the commissioning of the first MH-60R Naval Air Squadron in Kochi, Kerala, in March 2024.

Commissioning Ceremony Details

According to a release, the Commissioning Warrant for the unit was read out by Capt Dhirender Bisht, Commanding Officer. Thereafter, the Commissioning Plaque was unveiled by the CNS in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command. The ceremony was marked by the traditional water cannon salute to mark the historic day.

The event was attended by VAdm Rahul Vilas Gokhale, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, RAdm Ajay D Theophilus, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area and Flag Officer Naval Aviation, Adm Karambir Singh (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, other senior naval officers, veterans and distinguished guests, the release added.

MH-60R Helicopter Capabilities

The MH-60R is an all-weather, day and night capable helicopter designed for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), Search and rescue (SAR), Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP). These helicopters will significantly augment the Indian Navy's integral aviation capabilities on the Western Seaboard.