Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut voiced concern over Sonam Wangchuk's declining health during his hunger strike against the NEET leak, calling the government 'insensitive'. The Delhi High Court has ordered daily medical monitoring for the activist.

Sanjay Raut Slams 'Insensitive' Government

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday expressed concern over climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health amid his ongoing hunger strike, urging the High Court to take cognisance of the matter and alleging that the government was being "insensitive" to the issue.

Speaking to media in Nagpur, Raut said, "The High Court should take cognisance. They should take responsibility for the NEET paper leak and seek the resignation of the minister concerned." "It has now been 20 days of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. His condition is very serious, with the possibility of organ failure. Are these reports not reaching the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or President Droupadi Murmu? They are being insensitive," he added.

Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding accountability over examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak, and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

His health parameters on Friday showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. His blood pressure was recorded at 108/68, blood sugar at 70 mg/dL and pulse rate at 72 per minute, according to Dr Satish Lamba of the Delhi Medical Association.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Lamba said Wangchuk was experiencing mild dehydration and that continuous medical monitoring was being carried out. "As explained earlier, when the body does not receive glucose, protein and carbohydrates, changes occur. The initial stage involved fat loss, followed by muscle loss and the formation of ketone bodies in urine. Now, at this third stage, organ involvement is possible. The medical team is maintaining 24-hour vigilance and continuous monitoring," Dr Lamba said.

Delhi High Court Directs Medical Monitoring

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his hunger strike and said all efforts should be made by authorities to protect his life.

The court's direction came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking intervention over concerns regarding Wangchuk's health.

Opposition Leaders Extend Support

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar earlier in the day and expressed concern over his health while extending support to his demand for accountability and transparency in examinations.

"We are all concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health. We are dealing with a highly insensitive government that fails to understand the language of democratic protest," Khera said. He said the Congress has been running the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to raise issues related to students and examinations and demanded transparency in the examination system. "We are demanding not only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan but also transparency in examinations," he added.

Abhijit Dipke, one of the organisers of the protest, thanked Khera for extending support and said the issue was not limited to any political party. "I thank Pawan Khera ji for visiting Jantar Mantar, expressing solidarity and checking on Sonam sir's health. All parties are setting aside their differences and joining this cause. This is not just one party's issue; it is an issue affecting crores of students in the country," Dipke said.

On the government's response to the protest, Dipke said Wangchuk had made it clear that he was continuing the hunger strike voluntarily. "Sir himself said that he is sitting there of his own accord and will not get up until accountability is fixed in the country. If the government listens to him, the issue will end right here and so will the hunger strike," he said. He added that several Opposition parties had extended support to the planned Parliament march on July 20. "Almost all opposition parties have given us their support for July 20. Some parties will openly declare it in the next day or two," Dipke said.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, began his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability over examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. (ANI)