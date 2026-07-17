PM Modi lauded Jind as a symbol of good governance and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 14,700 crore in Haryana. He also flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train, calling it a historic moment for the nation, Jind, and Haryana.

Jind a Symbol of Good Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Jind has become a symbol of the BJP-NDA government's model of good governance, asserting that Haryana has embarked on a new path of development over the past few years. Addressing the gathering in Jind after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects, the Prime Minister said the day's programme had injected fresh momentum into the BJP government's development agenda. "Today, Jind is becoming a picture of the BJP-NDA's model of good governance. Over the past few years, the entire state of Haryana has embarked on a new path of development. Today's programme is infusing new energy into this mission of the BJP's 'double engine' government," Modi said.

Highlighting the flagging off of India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, the Prime Minister said the occasion had secured a place in the country's history. "Today, the name of Jind and Haryana has been etched into the pages of history; from here, the country has received its first hydrogen train. You may remember, friends, that even today we read and hear that the first train in India ran between Bombay and Thane. Similarly, in the future, whenever the hydrogen train is mentioned, the name of Jind, Sonipat, and Haryana will inevitably be remembered," he said.

Recalling his association with the region, Modi said his visit to Jind brought back memories from the early days of his organisational work. "For me, coming to Jind is like opening a window to old memories. Several decades ago, I first came to Jind for organisational work, and the affection and love you all gave me then is something I have not forgotten to this day," the Prime Minister said.

Major Development Projects Launched

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore in Jind in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

National Highway Projects

Among the key projects, the Prime Minister dedicated them to the nation and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crore in Haryana. He dedicated the 157.92-km-long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1 to 5), developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore. The Greenfield corridor forms part of the 667-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly six hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from around eight hours to four hours. The project is also expected to decongest NH-44 (GT Road), boost pilgrim and tourist traffic to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and promote industrial and logistics development along the corridor.

The Prime Minister also designated the 33.81-km-long four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344. The highway is expected to strengthen connectivity between the Ambala urban agglomeration and the Kala Amb industrial belt, improve road links between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, facilitate tourist movement to the hill regions and reduce logistics costs for industries in the Kala Amb area.

Another project devoted to the nation was the 40.60-km-long Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from around two hours to about 40 minutes, while improving connectivity to Rohtak, Panipat and Delhi-NCR and benefiting commuters, freight transport and the agriculturally significant Jind-Gohana region.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 24.27-km-long Hansi-Barwala Brownfield Highway Project, which will upgrade the existing carriageway to a two/four-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

Urban, Medical, and Cultural Infrastructure

The Prime Minister dedicated the elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project aimed at eliminating long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city. The project is expected to ensure smoother vehicular movement, improve road safety and enhance the operational efficiency of both rail and road transport systems.

He also dedicated two major medical institutions to the nation -- Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, and Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital at Koriawas in Narnaul. The institutions are expected to expand access to quality medical education, increase MBBS seats, improve the availability of specialist healthcare professionals and strengthen Haryana's healthcare ecosystem.

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra. The museum will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the contribution of the Sikh community to India's civilisation and culture through modern technology.

India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, marking a significant step towards clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. Designed, engineered and integrated in India using indigenous technology, the hydrogen-powered train places India among the select group of countries with operational hydrogen-powered trains.

The train uses hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train, producing only water vapour as a by-product and resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation. Compared to diesel trains, the hydrogen-powered train eliminates tailpipe emissions, reduces dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operates with significantly lower noise levels.

Unlike conventional electric trains, it does not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making it a clean and efficient transport solution. The use of green hydrogen also reduces dependence on electricity generated from fossil fuel-based thermal power plants, supporting India's transition towards sustainable transportation.

India's hydrogen-powered train features a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far. It is powered by a 3,200 HP propulsion system, making it one of the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets currently in operation. (ANI)

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