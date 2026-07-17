Senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar has been appointed the new Delhi Police Commissioner by the MHA, replacing Satish Golcha. The 1994-batch officer was recently repatriated to his parent AGMUT cadre from his post as Special Director Intelligence Bureau.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anurag Kumar as the new Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing incumbent chief of the police force Satish Golcha. Known for his experience in strategic and high-level security matters, Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was assigned the new responsibility a day after his repatriation as Special Director Intelligence Bureau to his parent cadre.

MHA Order Details

As per an order issued by the MHA on Friday, Kumar is appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner "with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders."

"With the approval of the competent authority, Anurag Kumar, IPS-AGMUT cadre of 1994 batch, is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," reads the MHA order. However, the same order also mentions that the incumbent Delhi Police chief, Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, is directed to "report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for further posting, upon assumption of charge by the new incumbent."

Anurag Kumar's Background and Career

The MHA's order to appoint Kumar as new Delhi Police Commissioner comes a day after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved the proposal of the ministry for placing his services from Special Director Intelligence Bureau to his parent cadre (AGMUT) for a "period of three years, from the date of joining, in relaxation of the IPS tenure policy."

A Bachelor of Engineering graduate, the 1994-batch IPS officer was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016. Kumar brings significant policing experience in the national capital, having served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in several Delhi Police districts before joining the Intelligence Bureau, where he handled a number of important intelligence responsibilities.

Outgoing Commissioner Satish Golcha

On August 22, 2025, Golcha was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner replacing the then chief of the force, SBK Singh, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public meeting at her house. Golcha, who is set to retire from services in April 2027, prematurity removed from the post following the MHA's fresh order.

New Role and Responsibilities

With his return from the Intelligence Bureau, Kumar will now head the Delhi Police, one of the country's largest metropolitan police forces, overseeing law and order, crime prevention, traffic management, and security arrangements in the national capital.

His appointment comes at a time when Delhi Police continues to play a crucial role in maintaining security in the national capital, including the protection of key government institutions, VIPs, and major public events. (ANI)