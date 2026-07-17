The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) has filed a caveat in the Allahabad High Court over demolition notices issued to Azam Khan's Jauhar Trust University. The RDA anticipates a legal challenge and seeks to be heard before any stay is granted.

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) has filed a caveat application before the Allahabad High Court in connection with demolition notices issued against 38 buildings allegedly constructed without approved maps on the campus of Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust University in Rampur. The university is associated with Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The caveat was filed by the RDA anticipating a possible legal challenge by the Jauhar Trust or the university authorities against the demolition order.

Details of the Demolition Order

In the caveat, the RDA stated that a notice has been issued to the university directing removal of the unauthorised constructions within 20 days. The authority informed the court that an order was passed on July 15, 2026, under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. The order directs that the alleged illegal constructions be removed voluntarily within 20 days.

The RDA has further stated that if the Jauhar Trust fails to remove the constructions within the stipulated period, the authority will proceed with demolition on its own. Through the caveat application, the RDA has submitted that it has a strong apprehension that the Jauhar Trust and its Registrar may soon file a petition before the Allahabad High Court challenging the legality and validity of the demolition order.

The authority has requested that, in accordance with the principles of natural justice, its advocates be given a full opportunity to present their case before any interim relief or stay order is granted by the High Court. It is being considered that Jauhar University may now approach the Allahabad High Court shortly to seek relief before the demolition proceedings are carried out.

Background of the Notice

Meanwhile, the RDA had issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust, which runs the university, on June 28, alleging that 82,309.80 square metres of construction within the campus was carried out illegally. (ANI)