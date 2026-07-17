Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old Bangladeshi national, Md Abdul Alim, for illegally staying in India. He allegedly disguised himself as a transgender woman, Preeti, to carry out illegal activities at night in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old Bangladeshi national who was illegally staying in India and disguising himself as a transgender woman to carry out illegal activities.

Details of the Arrest

The Foreigner Cell of North-West District arrested Md Abdul Alim, also known as Preeti, on July 14, 2026, during an early morning operation near NS Mandi under PS Mahendra Park in Jahangirpuri. Acting on specific intelligence, a police team intercepted the suspect, who was moving suspiciously in the area. During questioning, Alim failed to produce any valid Indian travel or identity documents.

Further verification and interrogation confirmed he was a Bangladeshi citizen from Mokampur village in Khulna district. He admitted to having undergone Gender-Affirming Surgery and regularly disguising himself as a woman using heavy makeup, sarees, salwar suits, wigs, and feminine mannerisms, including voice and body language changes. He reportedly used this disguise mainly at night for illegal activities.

Evidence Recovered and Legal Action

Police recovered one smartphone containing the banned IMO application and images of his Bangladeshi national identity documents from the phone gallery. The operation was conducted by a team led by SI Sapan and supervised by Inspector Vipin Kumar, under ACP Ranjeet Dhaka.

Alim was produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and deportation proceedings have been initiated against him as per law. This arrest is part of Delhi Police's ongoing drive against illegal immigration in the national capital. (ANI)