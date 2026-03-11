Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin has claimed that state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi will "lose very badly" from the Jorhat constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the BJP will achieve a record-breaking result.

BJP Predicts Victory, Gogoi's Defeat

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and BJP leader, Numal Momin, on Wednesday claimed that State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi will lose from Johrat constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Expressing confidence in the BJP, Momin also said that the party will secure a "record-breaking" result. Numal Momin told ANI, "My best wishes to Gaurav Gogoi and his team and his opposition candidate for this upcoming 2026 Assembly election of Assam. But they are going to lose this election in every seat they will contest. Gaurav Gogoi will lose very badly from Jorhat. In 2026, we are going to witness a record-breaking result for the first time."

Minister Defends Orunodoi Scheme

On Tuesday, Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass slammed the Opposition for criticising the Assam government's Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, and said, "If the opposition government comes to power, they can stop this scheme if they have a problem with it. Our efforts to make India 'Aatmnirbhar' will continue."

Under the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, the Assam government provides Rs 1250 per month to women belonging to the low-income groups.

Election Preparations Underway

The 126-seat assembly is likely to go to polls in March-April; no official dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. The party will finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming elections between March 11 and 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

PM Modi's Assam Visit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on March 13 and 14, where he will inaugurate several development projects and distribute land rights certificates to the tea garden community, the CM said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi will dedicate projects worth Rs 10,000 in Guwahati. During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will hold public meetings in Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar. (ANI)