Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Centre, calling it "anti-farmer." Haryana government has assured protesting farmers a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister, while farmer leaders await the release of arrested activists to decide future steps.

Raut Slams 'Anti-Farmer' Government

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed Centre over Punjab farmers' protest and called the government "anti-farmer and anti-student." "This government is anti-farmer. This government is anti-student. It is acting solely for its own self-interest, for political gain. It cares neither for the farmers nor for the youth. But when the farmers, especially those from Punjab, arrive in Delhi, this government will be forced to flee Parliament...," Raut said.

Government Assures Dialogue

The Haryana government has received the letter of demands by the farmers' union and assured them of arranging a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan or officials in the central government within 10 days. Farmers held a "Chalo Delhi" protest against the proposed India-US trade deal, when they were stopped by the police force at the Shambhu Border.

Haryana Minister Shyam Singh Rana said that he will speak to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over BKU Charuni leader Gurnam Singh Charuni's arrest and resolve the issue by evening. Rana said, "I have received the demands submitted by the farmers' union, and we will forward them to the appropriate authorities so that all issues can be resolved. Regarding the matter concerning Gurnam Singh Charuni, I will speak to the Chief Minister and ensure a resolution by this evening. We will arrange a discussion with Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan, or whoever the central government designates, within a week or 10 days."

Farmer Leaders State Conditions

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the future course of action will be decided after Gurnam Singh Charuni and BM Singh are released. Pandher told reporters, "Haryana's Agriculture Minister accepted our memorandum of demands; when we asked him to arrange a meeting with Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan, he said he would make the necessary arrangements. He assured us that his office would send us a letter within 8 to 10 days confirming the meeting. The dialogue will move forward from there; the outcome of the meeting is a matter for later. Secondly, we demanded the release of all farmer leaders and farmers. Officials stated that after consulting the Chief Minister, they would release Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BM Singh; these two demands were accepted."

"Once they are released, we will discuss the matter and decide the future course of action for this movement whether to continue the sit-in here or proceed only after the talks," the farmer leader added.

Reason for Protest: India-US Trade Deal

The farmers protested as India agreed to "eliminate or reduce tariffs" on several US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. (ANI)