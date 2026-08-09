Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut criticizes Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating Gen Z was provoked by the Education Ministry's handling of NEET-UG paper leaks, not misled, and urges BJP leaders to discuss youth issues before making statements.

Raut Hits Back at Pradhan's 'Misled' Remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit back at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks regarding Gen Z students protesting over NEET-UG paper leaks, rejecting claims that the youth were being misled and declaring that Gen Z was provoked by the management of the Education Ministry over repeated paper leaks and exam postponements in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Raut scathingly remarked that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders should sit down and discuss issues of Gen Z and today's youth before making such statements about the group. "... Gen Z was provoked by the way you handled Education Ministry. Repeated paper leaks and exam postponements frustrated students. Instead of accusing young people of being part of a 'tukde-tukde gang' or claiming they have been provoked or misled, the BJP leadership should sit down and have a discussion about Gen Z and today's youth before giving such statements," said Raut.

Pradhan Breaks Silence on Resignation

Raut's remarks came after Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan broke his silence on his resignation while addressing students and teachers at GM University on Saturday, where he claimed that attempts were made to "mislead" Gen Z during protests over the NEET paper leak issue, prompting him to step down as Union Education Minister.

Declaring that Gen Z are the country's children who will make India a 'Vishwa Guru', Pradhan stated that the ministerial post was not important to him and disclosed that he had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers.

Pradhan said, "Gen Z belongs to us. Some people tried to deceive Gen Z. The ministerial position was not at all a prestige issue for me... My responsibility is nothing compared to the resolve of the new generation." "I tried to explain the reality of the resolve of the new generation to the PM, who later engaged directly with Gen Z. There is nothing more important than the country's interest. We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the younger generation," he further said.

Student Protests Over Exam Leaks

The July 20 Parliament march, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, drew thousands of students who attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks and broader reforms to the examination system. (ANI)