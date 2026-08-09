Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the people of Devbhoomi for their enthusiastic participation in the 'Tiranga Yatras'. He said their patriotism proves their commitment to the nation, which is establishing a new identity as a global superpower.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday praised the people of Devbhoomi for their overwhelming response to the ongoing 'Tiranga Yatras' across the state, stating that the citizens of the State have always stood firm when it comes to national duty.

Speaking to the reporters, the Chief Minister said that the resolve to serve and protect the country remains deeply embedded in the hearts of the common people. "This serves as proof that the common people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand have never lagged behind when it comes to the nation, and this resolve remains strong in everyone's hearts today. We will always remain committed to the country's security, unity, and integrity, and this campaign will continue across the entire state right up to August 15th. Tiranga Yatras will be organised in various places, further strengthening our collective resolve of patriotism," he said.

CM Highlights India's Global Stature

Earlier, CM Dhami participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' organised in Dehradun ahead of the 80th Independence Day on August 15.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised that the nation is currently traversing through the pivotal phase of 'Amrit Kaal', establishing a robust and distinct identity on the global stage as a superpower. "Today our country is passing through the Amrit Kaal. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is establishing a new identity for itself on the global stage as a superpower. The India of today does not bow down to anyone; instead, it looks the world in the eye and speaks its mind. While India's economy is growing rapidly, the country is also scripting a new narrative of a self-reliant India, be it in the digital revolution, infrastructure development, or indigenous technology through the 'Make in India' initiative. Today, we are not merely keeping pace with the world; we are leading it in numerous sectors and guiding the global community," Dhami said.

Details of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The Tiranga Yatra is a component of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This year's Independence Day celebration will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

Campaign Activities

Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes.

Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. (ANI)