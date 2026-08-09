AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a massive Rs 22,000 crore scam in Delhi involving the distribution of subsidised rice. He claimed 31,000 metric tonnes of rice per week were to be diverted for profit over a period of three years.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged a Rs 22,000 crore scam involving the distribution of subsidised rice meant for the poor in the national capital.

Bharadwaj alleged that a corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government had sent a formal request to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for heavily subsidised rice. He claimed that 31,000 metric tonnes of rice per week was demanded for distribution among the poor in Delhi and alleged that the proposed arrangement involved a large-scale diversion of subsidised foodgrain.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj wrote, "Read Rs 22000 Crore Scam Plan: A corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government sent a formal request to FCI to get heavily subsidised rice from FCI (Food Corporation of India). A huge quantity of 31000 metric tons of rice per week was demanded to be distributed among the poor of Delhi."

He further claimed that the alleged arrangement amounted to a scam of Rs 143 crore per week and was planned for three years, resulting in an alleged scam of Rs 22,000 crore. "This subsidised rice never reached even a single poor person. All the rice was sold to a private company in Haryana at heavy profits. This means a scam of Rs 143 crore per week was planned for 3 years. This was a planned scam of Rs 22000 crore in 3 years," the post read.

AAP raises concerns over electoral rolls

Earlier on Thursday, Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar met Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar and raised concerns regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that several genuine voters are being wrongly removed from the voter list.

After the meeting, Bhardwaj claimed that a large number of eligible voters, particularly those residing in villages and JJ clusters, had not yet received enumeration forms. "A large number of genuine voters in Delhi, particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters, have not yet received enumeration forms. At the same time, many genuine voters are being wrongly marked as 'shifted ', and their names are being removed from the electoral roll," Bhardwaj said. (ANI)