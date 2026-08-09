Politicians across party lines, including Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala, BRS leader KT Rama Rao, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, offered prayers at temples in Hyderabad on Sunday to celebrate the Bonalu festival.

Congress MP Offers Prayers for Telangana's Well-being

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala offered prayers at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad on Sunday on the occasion of the Bonalu festival and prayed for the well-being of the people of Telangana and farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamala said he had come to Hyderabad despite Parliament being in session, as he does every year, to offer prayers during the festival. "Even though Parliament is in session, I have come to Hyderabad, as I do every year. We pray here for the people of the state. Today, I prayed to the Goddess to bless the farmers," Chamala said.

BRS Leaders Join Bonalu Celebrations

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders, offered prayers at temples in Hyderabad's Old City on Sunday on the occasion of the Bonalu festival.

KTR, along with former minister and Deputy Floor Leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav, visited several temples and offered prayers to the Goddess. The BRS leaders visited the Yedu Gulla Pochamma Temple in Nampally, Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza and the Mir Alam Sri Mahankali Temple during their visit. KTR and Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered prayers at the temples as part of the Bonalu celebrations.

Union Minister Highlights Festival's Significance

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited the Amberpet Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad and offered prayers on the occasion of the Bonalu festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said Bonalu is celebrated in Telangana to seek the blessings of the Goddess, with women playing a special role by carrying decorated Bonalu offerings from their homes in processions and offering them to the Goddess. "Bonalu festival in Telangana is celebrated to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Women play a special role, carrying decorated Bonalu offerings from their homes in processions and offering them to the Goddess," Reddy said.

He said devotees pray through the festival for peace, good rains, protection from natural calamities, and the well-being and prosperity of all. Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to all devotees celebrating Bonalu.