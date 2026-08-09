Mallikarjun Kharge demanded PM Modi's response in Parliament on the alleged theft of assets from the Ram Mandir. He argued that since the PM appointed the trust and inaugurated the temple, he is accountable and must provide an explanation.

Kharge Demands PM Modi's Response on Ram Mandir Theft

Congress National President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond in the House to the alleged theft of assets from the Ram Mandir, saying the issue had been raised by the opposition on behalf of the public.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge asserted that the issue concerned the alleged theft of assets kept inside the temple, including jewellery, silver, gold, money and other valuables. "We were the first to raise the issue of theft of the assets inside the temple... Who appointed that trust of caretakers? It was our Prime Minister. Who inaugurated it? He did. Who started the worship? He did. Who hoisted the flag at the Ram Mandir? He did. Who selected the trust members? He did. That is precisely why we want that, since he orchestrated everything, to come to the House and provide a reply," Kharge said.

'Religious Sentiments Affected'

Kharge questioned the composition and functioning of the trust responsible for the temple's affairs and sought an explanation from the Prime Minister on the alleged incident. He also referred to various valuables allegedly missing from the temple, including jewellery, silver, gold, money, gold bricks and a gold Ramcharitmanas book. Kharge said people who have faith in the Ram Temple and Lord Ram were distressed over the allegations, adding that the issue had affected their religious sentiments. He said those raising questions about the alleged theft on the basis of their faith expected opposition parties to take up the matter, and asserted that the Congress had raised the issue on behalf of the public.

Opposition Unites on Ayodhya Issue

Earlier, several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs raised the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft issue during the protest in the Parliament premises, displaying posters with slogans reading "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod" (Donation thieves, step down).

UP Govt Forms SIT, Arrests Made

The Ram Mandir controversy pertains to allegations of financial embezzlement involving donation funds. Meanwhile, on July 27, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

So far, eight accused have been arrested. Investigators are now tracing the complete money trail to identify additional assets and beneficiaries. (ANI)