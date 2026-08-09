Karnataka Minister MB Patil visited Vijayapura to inspect crop conditions, especially cotton, amid poor rainfall. He interacted with farmers to understand their problems. The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for several parts of the country.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Sunday inspected crop conditions in various parts of Vijayapura district amid concerns over inadequate rainfall. Patil visited Hittinahalli in Vijayapura and primarily inspected cotton crops to assess the impact of the rain shortage on crop growth and agricultural activities. During his visit, the minister interacted with local farmers and gathered information about the problems caused by the lack of rainfall, crop damage and their requirements. He also reviewed the overall condition of cotton and other crops in the district.

IMD issues widespread rainfall warning

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a widespread rainfall warning for several parts of the country over the next 24 hours, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple states and isolated spells of extremely heavy rain over Odisha. According to the IMD's latest weather bulletin, the warning will remain valid until 8:30 AM IST on August 8. The department has advised residents and local authorities in the affected regions to remain alert as intense monsoon activity is expected to continue. Odisha is likely to witness the most severe weather, with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated extremely heavy rainfall. The weather office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Keralam and Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours. In addition, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places across a large part of the country. The list includes the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)