    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul

    The report sheds light on the violence against women, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in the region. Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates are accused of unlawfully confining women and subjecting them to rape, molestation, and physical abuse, as per the report.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday (March 6) submitted a comprehensive report to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the Sandeshkhali incident, highlighting a series of recommendations. The NCW's chairperson, Rekha Sharma, met with President Murmu to deliver the report, which stemmed from the feedback of a fact-finding team that visited the Basirhat district of West Bengal last month.

    The report sheds light on the violence against women, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in the region. Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates are accused of unlawfully confining women and subjecting them to rape, molestation, and physical abuse, as per the report.

    Despite Shahjahan's known criminal record and numerous complaints against him, the NCW alleges that no action had been taken against the accused until his arrest by the state police on February 29. Subsequently, the TMC suspended Shahjahan from the party for six years.

    The NCW's report details the findings of an Inquiry Committee (IC), led by Rekha Sharma, which investigated the incidents in Sandeshkhali. The IC encountered numerous complaints of physical and sexual abuse, land accusations, and wrongful arrests of male family members during their visit to the area. However, attempts to meet with local authorities, including the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, were reportedly met with negligence and apathy.

    In response to these findings, the NCW has proposed several recommendations, including the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, the appointment of a central or judicial body to investigate the violence, the replacement of police personnel in Sandeshkhali, and the immediate arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan.

    The report also emphasizes the need for implementing socio-economic schemes for villagers, community awareness programs, and enhancing victim support services.

