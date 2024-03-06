Hand over Sheikh Shahjahan case and his custody to CBI by 4:15 pm - Calcutta HC to WB Police

Highlighting the state police's evasive behavior, the Calcutta High Court observed that the accused holds significant political influence. The court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CBI by 4:15 p.m. on the specified day, and the accused was instructed to be placed under their custody.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (March 6) directed the West Bengal Police to transfer the custody of Shajahan Sheikh, the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the same day. This decision comes in the wake of the CBI's assertion that the West Bengal government has shown contempt by not complying with the order to transfer Shajahan's custody related to the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) agents in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

The Calcutta High Court, noting the state police's evasive conduct, emphasized the accused's substantial political influence. The court mandated the CBI to take over the investigation by 4:15 p.m. on the specified day and directed that the accused be placed under their custody.

In another development related to the Sandeshkhali case, the Supreme Court dismissed the West Bengal government's plea for an urgent hearing. The case revolves around the assault on ED officers in January, and the top court refused to grant a stay on the Calcutta High Court's order instructing the state to promptly hand over the custody of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.

These legal proceedings highlight the intensifying legal battle surrounding the Sandeshkhali incident and the involvement of central investigative agencies, indicating the complexity and political sensitivity of the case.

