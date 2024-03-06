Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sole indelible ink provider reaches 70% production mark

    Developed by the Council of Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory in Delhi, this ink is applied to the left forefinger of voters as proof of casting their vote.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd (MPVL), the exclusive supplier of indelible ink for the Election Commission, is preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with its largest order to date. As a Karnataka government undertaking producing the ink since 1962, MPVL has revealed that 70% of the production is already complete, and the remainder is expected to be finished by March 15.

    The Election Commission's order for the 2024 general elections is substantial, with MPVL delivering most vials to the northeastern states and Jammu & Kashmir. The remaining production is intended for Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, according to MPVL Managing Director K Mohammed Irfan.

    For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, MPVL is set to provide 26 lakh vials of indelible ink, a critical tool in combating fraudulent voting. Developed by the Council of Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory in Delhi, this ink is applied to the left forefinger of voters as proof of casting their vote. In cases where a voter's left forefinger is missing, the ink can be applied to any other finger on the left hand. If all fingers on the left hand are missing, the ink is applied to the forefinger or any other finger on the right hand.

    The Conduct of Election Rules specifies that if all fingers on both hands are missing, the ink can be applied to any extremity of the left or right arm. The indelible ink contains silver nitrate, which reacts with the nail and darkens when exposed to light.

    This water-based ink includes a solvent like alcohol for rapid drying and is formulated to spontaneously diffuse into the skin, providing a distinct and resistant marking against chemical and mechanical manipulations.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
