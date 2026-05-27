An 18-year-old youth died when another reportedly forced him underwater in a swimming pool in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, with the horrifying incident captured on CCTV footage.

An 18-year-old youth died when another reportedly forced him underwater in a swimming pool in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, with the horrifying incident captured on CCTV footage. The victim, identified as Sohail, allegedly struggled for nearly two minutes as the accused kept his head submerged inside the pool in Salarpur Kalan village under the Nakhasa police station limits on Monday afternoon.

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According to police, Sohail had reached the swimming pool around 1 pm along with another youth believed to be known to him.

Family members who later reviewed the CCTV footage alleged that the accused deliberately held Sohail underwater while several people were present nearby. The footage reportedly showed the teenager desperately trying to break free and repeatedly attempting to come up for air, but the accused allegedly continued forcing him beneath the water.

After being released, Sohail briefly resurfaced and attempted to swim towards safety before collapsing back into the pool. Moments later, his body reportedly sank to the bottom unnoticed.

The shocking discovery was made only after another swimmer accidentally touched the body with his feet inside the pool.

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Sohail’s family strongly rejected the possibility of accidental drowning, claiming the teenager knew how to swim. After watching the CCTV footage, they alleged that he had been intentionally killed.

The accused, who reportedly arrived at the pool with Sohail on a bicycle, remains absconding. Police said teams have been deployed to identify and trace the suspect, while an investigation into the incident is currently underway.