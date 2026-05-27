A nine-month-old leopard cub was rescued from a residential area in Amravati, Maharashtra. Separately, amid a severe heatwave in Odisha, the Nandankanan Zoo has implemented special cooling measures to protect its animals from the extreme heat.

A leopard cub entered a residential locality in Maharashtra's Amravati district, triggering panic among residents before it was safely rescued after a joint operation by police and civic authorities.

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According to officials, the leopard--estimated to be around nine to ten months old--was spotted in the Rampuri Camp area of Amravati on Tuesday. A rescue team comprising local police personnel and staff from the Amravati Municipal Corporation immediately reached the spot and launched an operation to safely capture the animal. The rescue operation lasted around two to three hours.

Odisha Zoo's Measures to Combat Heatwave

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing heatwave in Odisha, the administration of Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar has implemented an extensive summer management plan to protect animals and ensure visitor comfort. The zoo, home to around 169 species and nearly 4,000 animals, has introduced species-specific cooling measures to help them cope with rising temperatures and prolonged exposure to extreme weather conditions.

Cooling Measures for Animals

For large carnivores such as tigers, lions, leopards and bears, shaded resting spaces, water pools and ponds have been arranged inside enclosures. Foggers and mist spray systems have also been installed to reduce heat stress. Primates are being given water-rich fruits in addition to their regular diet, while bird enclosures have been equipped with abundant water and cooling spots.

Arrangements for Visitors

The zoo administration has also stepped up arrangements for visitors by setting up multiple drinking water points with cold water, along with fans and mist foggers in high-footfall areas such as entrances.

IMD Heatwave Alert

The measures come as Odisha continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for several districts, warning that extreme temperatures are likely to persist through May 28. Jharsuguda recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius earlier this week, with temperatures in several areas remaining above normal and prompting health advisories across the state.