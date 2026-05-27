Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, paid tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary, hailing him as the architect of modern India whose progressive vision continues to be a guide.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary, saying the entire life of the country's first PM was dedicated towards "building an inclusive, harmonious, and progressive India".

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In an 'X' post, he said that Nehru's leadership, which was rooted in independence, democratic principles, constitutional rights, social justice, and scientific outlook, will guide every citizen of the country. "On the death anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, heartfelt tribute to him. While laying the strong foundation of modern India, he dedicated his entire life to building an inclusive, harmonious, and progressive India. His visionary leadership, rooted in independence, democratic principles, constitutional rights, social justice, and a scientific outlook, will forever guide us," Gandhi said.

Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tribute

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, BK Hariprasad and other senior party leaders paid floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at the Shanti Van memorial in the national capital.

Congress remembered Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first PM, on his death anniversary. "On the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, respectful salutations. The entire country is remembering the architect of modern India today," Congress wrote on 'X'.

Supriya Sule Pays Respects

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said that Nehru "laid the foundation for nation's progress" and paid her respects to the former Prime Minister. "Today marks the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, who laid the foundation for the nation's progress. Humbly paying tribute to his memory on this occasion," Sule said.

Nehru's Political Legacy

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on May 27, 1964.

After that, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India. Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Nehru was also called 'Chacha Nehru', and his birth anniversary on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. (ANI)