The CBI arrested two more people, a Latur doctor and a Pune coaching faculty, in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, raising the total arrests to 13. The investigation into the conspiracy continues, with the re-exam set for June 21.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two additional individuals in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing the total number of arrests to 13, according to an official statement released by the CBI. The newly arrested individuals include a doctor from Latur and a faculty member from a Pune-based coaching institute.

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Two More Arrested in NEET-UG Paper Leak

According to the statement, Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, was arrested for his role in facilitating three students--including the son of an accused coaching centre owner--in obtaining leaked Chemistry questions from accused PV Kulkarni. The second arrest involves Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member at the Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a coaching centre in Pune. The statement noted that he had obtained the leaked Physics questions from another arrested accused, Manisha Havaldar.

Investigation Unearths Conspiracy

Providing details on the ongoing investigation, the CBI stated, "Investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations in various places and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on."

The agency recalled that the case was registered on May 12, 2026, following a formal complaint from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Since then, special teams were formed, and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated. "So far, 13 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar. Investigation is continuing with various special teams working in tandem, and the investigation has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions which were circulated before the exam," the statement added.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled, Re-exam Scheduled

The CBI reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive, impartial, and professional probe into the matter. This comes after NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak.

The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test. The re-examination is scheduled for June 21 under enhanced security measures mandated by the Union Education Ministry. (ANI)