Floods in Assam's Golaghat district have worsened, with the Dhansiri River's overflow affecting 52,000 people. Many have moved to relief camps, while others are stranded. MLA Mrinal Saikia described the situation as severe.

The flood situation in Assam's Golaghat district has worsened, with the overflowing Dhansiri River inundating new areas and entering the courtyards of several houses in the Dusutimukh area of Marangi Mouza. Around 14,000 families and nearly 52,000 people have been affected by the floods in the Khumtai Assembly constituency.

Around 1,300 people have taken shelter in 32 relief camps set up by the district administration. Residents of nearby villages are facing growing concerns as the water continues to enter residential areas.

The flooding has affected several parts of Assam, with areas including Nazira, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Mangaldoi and regions along the Dhansiri River witnessing a rise in water levels. Residents in several affected villages have been forced to leave their homes and move to relief camps established by the administration. Some families, however, are staying on the upper floors or higher portions of their houses to protect their belongings and livestock, including cows and goats.

MLA Describes 'Severe' Situation

Speaking to ANI, MLA Mrinal Saikia said that the flood situation across Assam has remained severe for the past four to five days, with the Dhansiri River overflowing in parts of Khumtai and forcing people from several villages to seek shelter in relief camps.

"More than a thousand people have lost their homes and are staying in relief camps. Some people are still staying in their houses because they have belongings and livestock there. It is very difficult," he said. Saikai also said that people had been trapped in villages including Kadamguri and Rangdoi, among other affected areas.

Relief Efforts Continue Amid Rising Waters

The flooding has also affected essential infrastructure in some areas, including St. Mary's School. The continuing rise in water levels has added to the difficulties faced by residents and authorities, with rescue and relief efforts focused on people in inundated areas and those who remain stranded in their villages.

The administration has established relief camps for affected residents, while the flood situation continues to be monitored as water from the Dhansiri River spreads into more areas. (ANI)