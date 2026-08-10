AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress will not end the Parliament logjam without Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against student protesters. The opposition's demand has stalled proceedings and key bills.

AICC General Secretary and Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday persisted with the party's demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters on July 20 amid a deadlock between the opposition and the ruling camps in Parliament. Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon amid the logjam.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Venugopal asserted that the Congress will not end the logjam without Amit Shah's statement in the House. He said, "Our stand is very clear on that. First, HM Amit Shah should come to Parliament and give a statement on atrocities against the students of Delhi. This is our clear demand. Without having a statement on that issue, we are not going to allow him to do that."

Key Bills Stalled Amid Opposition's Demand

Parliament is witnessing a deadlock with the Centre expected to table several key bills today, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. However, the INDIA bloc has been adamant on its demand.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also stated that the current deadlock would continue until the Home Minister addresses the House. "I think the deadlock will continue until the Union Home Minister gives a statement in Parliament," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Amit Shah's 'Silence'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack against the Centre, alleging Amit Shah's "silence" over the police action against protesters. He asserted that Amit Shah's silence is his "approval of the violence. "In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "Pellet guns, Nail-studded lathis, tear gas fired at students who were peacefully asking questions about their own future. Young women beaten by policemen, many injured on their private parts. Minors with broken bones. This is how the Modi government answers a question. And the Home Minister?"

"Nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer for it. Every Opposition motion for a discussion has been rejected. His silence is not an oversight - it is approval of the violence. He is either culpable or incompetent. We demand a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry. And we will not stop fighting until he is held accountable," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs once again held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding answers from Shah and over the alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations. (ANI)