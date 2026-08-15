UP CM Yogi Adityanath, speaking on Independence Day, urged all 140 crore Indians to contribute equally to safeguard the nation's freedom, stating it's a collective duty beyond caste or community. He stressed freedom also means eradicating poverty.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised that safeguarding the nation's freedom is a collective duty that extends far beyond any single group or community, urging all 140 crore citizens of India to contribute equally in their respective fields. Speaking at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, CM Yogi said that the freedom achieved in 1947 was a result of a long struggle, sacrifice, and dedication of several great martyrs.

He further said that the country continuously rejected the slavery mindset despite mutual conflicts and conspiracies. "We all know that today, on this very day in 1947, as a result of a long struggle, sacrifice, and dedication, our country India attained its freedom. The kind of environment every Indian is living in today is the result of the sacrifice, penance, and martyrdom of those great sons and martyrs of Mother India. It is true that due to mutual conflicts and conspiracies, the country became enslaved. But our country never accepted this slavery in its mind. In different parts of the country, at different times, there were struggles and movements against this slavery," he said.

A Collective Duty for All Citizens

Marking the completion of 79 years of independence, the Chief Minister emphasised that maintaining the country's freedom is the duty of each and every citizen beyond caste or community. "We have completed 79 years of our independence. This day is not just an opportunity limited to a ceremony but provides a new inspiration for every citizen to fulfil their duties in the efforts directed toward achieving those comprehensive goals of freedom. Every citizen must be called upon to ensure that, if we are to maintain the country's freedom for a long time, it is not just the responsibility of any single individual, community, or caste. Instead, all 140 crore people of India must collectively contribute equally in their respective fields to advance this effort," he said.

Freedom Beyond Political Liberty

He further stressed that freedom goes beyond political liberty, encompassing the eradication of lawlessness, poverty, illiteracy, and inequality. "The anarchy, lawlessness, illiteracy, backwardness, and inequality that faced the country in 1947- over the past eight decades, many of those problems have been resolved, and paths to solving many problems have been found," he said.

Progress in Eradicating Poverty and Inequality

CM Yogi said that 25 crore people across the country have been successfully lifted out of multidimensional poverty. He added that the scope of education has significantly expanded, and the benefits of governance schemes are now reaching every section of society without discrimination. "As a result, 25 crore people have been freed from multidimensional poverty across the country. The scope of education has expanded, and the benefits of governance schemes are beginning to reach every section of society without discrimination. World-class infrastructure and facilities have been developed," he said.

PM Modi at Red Fort

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). (ANI)