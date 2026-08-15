On India's 80th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, outlining his vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He hoisted the national flag and later interacted with a group of schoolchildren at the venue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with schoolchildren at the Red Fort after delivering his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day.

As soon as the Prime Minister concluded his speech, a group of schoolchildren dressed in white, green and saffron rushed towards him. Modi stopped to interact with them and shook hands with several children, creating an emotional moment at the culmination of his Independence Day address.

PM Modi's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

The Prime Minister had earlier led the national Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. He hoisted the National Flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation, outlining his vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

This year's celebrations carried special significance as the country marked 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. For the first time, the National Song was rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister said the occasion was historic and linked the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' with India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

During his address, Modi emphasised the need for collective efforts to build a self-reliant and developed India. He said the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 represents the aspirations of more than 140 crore Indians.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's progress in digital connectivity, digital transactions, piped gas, renewable energy and railway electrification, citing these as indicators of the country's development trajectory.

He stressed the importance of 'Make in India' and greater self-reliance, particularly in strategic sectors such as critical minerals, energy security and data centres.

On energy, Modi said India aims to generate 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, while also highlighting the expansion of solar energy capacity. He also spoke about India's transformation in infrastructure and connectivity, including the electrification of the railway network and expansion of modern highways and waterways.

'Sapta Dhara': The Seven Pillars of Development

A major component of the address was his call for the next generation of reforms. Modi described India as being on a 'Reform Express' and outlined seven broad areas, or 'Sapta Dhara', for the country's next phase of development. These included strengthening manufacturing and India's position in global supply chains, improving food production and processing, promoting technology and innovation, expanding seamless connectivity through initiatives such as Gati Shakti, strengthening defence capabilities, developing the green and blue economy, and expanding India's soft power through yoga, spiritual centres, tourism, holistic healthcare and the creative and entertainment sectors.

Empowering India's Youth

The Prime Minister also placed particular emphasis on the country's youth, describing young people as the biggest beneficiaries and key drivers of a developed India. He said more than Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated towards innovation, while initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Khelo India and the National Education Policy were contributing to opportunities for young Indians.

Modi announced that the government would work towards training more than one crore youth in Artificial Intelligence over the next year and also spoke of providing free online coaching for various competitive examinations. He said India would also work towards identifying sporting talent among children in the 5-15 age group, with the aim of expanding India's participation in sporting categories at the 2036 Olympics.

National Security and Women's Empowerment

The Prime Minister also spoke about national security, saying India had resolved to make the country free of Naxalism and Maoism. He said a civil defence network would also be created. On women's participation in public life, Modi urged all political parties to support the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, stressing the importance of women's representation.

Ceremonial Highlights at the Red Fort

Earlier, Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He received a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to the ramparts, where he hoisted the National Flag. The flag-hoisting ceremony was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.

The 80th Independence Day celebrations are being held under the broader theme of 'Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047', placing India's youth at the centre of the country's development journey.

The celebrations also marked Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, a milestone in the country's political history. In his Independence Day message, Modi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices made India's independence possible and urged citizens to contribute towards building the country through their duties and collective efforts.

The Prime Minister's interaction with the schoolchildren after his speech brought the formal ceremony to a close on a warm and personal note, with the children getting an opportunity to meet and shake hands with the Prime Minister at the historic venue (ANI)