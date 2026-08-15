Hoisting the Tricolour on the 80th Independence Day, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay said true freedom is unity beyond caste and religion. He vowed to protect TN from corruption and build an honest, transparent administration.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at the state Secretariat in Chennai on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and said true freedom can be achieved when caste and religious differences disappear and people come together, while stressing the need to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption and build an honest and transparent administration. Actor Trisha, Vijay's father Chandrasekhar, and Tamil Nadu Ministers were also present at the Independence Day function.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations, Vijay said, "My warm Independence Day greetings to everyone. I pay my respects to each and every freedom fighter who sacrificed their lives for our independence."

CM defines true freedom

Vijay said, "When people realise that they are being treated like slaves, a sense of unity emerges among them. Everyone begins to come together. Caste barriers will break down, and when caste and religious differences disappear and everyone comes together, that is true freedom."

Commitment to honest, transparent administration

Speaking about his government's priorities, Vijay said, "It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message."

On his government's administrative approach, the Chief Minister said, "We are working towards establishing a truly honest and transparent administration. There should be no compromise when it comes to public life."

Vijay said, "Administratively, we are cooperating with the Central Government, but ideologically, we continue to oppose its policies."

Government's actions and policies

Highlighting the continuation of welfare schemes, he said, "We are continuing the good schemes introduced by the previous government. Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteens) scheme introduced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa continues to function. The Breakfast Scheme is also continuing."

He said, "It has been three months since our government came to power. In these three months, crop loans taken by farmers have been waived, and 717 TASMAC liquor shops have been closed."

A call for public support

Vijay further said, "The freedom won through the sacrifices of our freedom fighters should not belong only to a few people. Everyone should enjoy true freedom as citizens. That is what we stand for."

Seeking people's continued support, he said, "We have all cast our votes. You have elected your brother and made me the Chief Minister. From now on, all of you must continue to stand with our government. Only then will we be able to take good schemes and initiatives to the people."

He added, "I, and everyone here, are servants of the people. We will defeat the forces and conspiracies working against our government."

Vijay said, "I have been announcing schemes based on your expectations and the views and aspirations you have expressed."

Increased assistance announced

Announcing increased assistance, he said, "The assistance for differently-abled ex-servicemen has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. The monthly assistance for freedom fighters has been increased to Rs 23,000."

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