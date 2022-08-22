Suicide bomber aiming to target high-profile Indian leader nabbed in Russia

According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday detained a suicide bomber, alleged to be a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite.

In a statement, the FSB said, "The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey."

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority further said.

The central government has noticed that Islamic State and all its manifestations as Terrorist Organisation and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In a separate incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in the Pulwama district. The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

In June this year, a similar incident was reported.

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered a 15 kg IED in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two terrorist associates involved in the terror crime.

In this connection, the joint team also arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohammad Younis Mir son of Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, and Jan Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, both residents of the village Armullah Pulwama.