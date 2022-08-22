Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suicide bomber aiming to target high-profile Indian leader nabbed in Russia

    According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law. 

    Suicide bomber aiming to target high-profile Indian leader nabbed in Russia AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday detained a suicide bomber, alleged to be a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite.

    In a statement, the FSB said, "The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey."

    Also read: #SolidarityWithSanna trends after Finland women share their party videos

    "Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority further said.

    The central government has noticed that Islamic State and all its manifestations as Terrorist Organisation and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

    Also read: Singapore set to decriminalise sex between men by repealing colonial-era law

    According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law. 

    In a separate incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in the Pulwama district. The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

    In June this year, a similar incident was reported.

    Also read: Officials lift evacuation orders as Spain wildfire stabilised

    A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered a 15 kg IED in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two terrorist associates involved in the terror crime.

    In this connection, the joint team also arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohammad Younis Mir son of Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, and Jan Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, both residents of the village Armullah Pulwama.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Solidarity With Sanna trends after Finland woman posts their party videos to support Sanna Marin gcw

    #SolidarityWithSanna trends after Finland women share their party videos

    Singapore set to decriminalise sex between men by repealing colonial era law gcw

    Singapore set to decriminalise sex between men by repealing colonial-era law

    Officials lift evacuation orders as Spain wildfire stabilised AJR

    Officials lift evacuation orders as Spain wildfire stabilised

    Pakistan Ex PM Imran Khan charged under Anti terror Act over provocative speech may face arrest Report gcw

    Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan charged under Anti-Terror Act, may face arrest: Report

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya snt

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya

    Recent Stories

    Watch Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts - adt

    Watch: Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts

    Asteroid 2022 QV to Asteroid 2022 QW3 5 asteroids to fly by Earth on August 22 23 gcw

    Asteroid 2022 QV to Asteroid 2022 QW3: 5 asteroids to fly by Earth on August 22, 23

    Solidarity With Sanna trends after Finland woman posts their party videos to support Sanna Marin gcw

    #SolidarityWithSanna trends after Finland women share their party videos

    Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jantar Mantar: What are the 9 main demands by protesting farmers AJR

    Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jantar Mantar: What are the 9 main demands by protesting farmers

    Bundesliga 2022-23: Julian Nagelsmann hails limitless Bayern Munich after 7-0 Vfl Bochum domination-ayh

    Bundesliga 2022-23: Julian Nagelsmann hails 'limitless' Bayern after 7-0 Bochum domination

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon