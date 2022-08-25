In touch with Russian authorities, says MEA on arrest of IS terrorist

India on Thursday said it is in touch with Russian authorities over arrest of an alleged Islamic State (IS) terrorist who was planning to target an Indian politician from the ruling party.

(Image source: Getty Images - For representation purpose only)

In relation to the detention of an alleged Islamic State (IS) terrorist who was preparing to attack an Indian lawmaker from the ruling party, India said on Thursday that it is in contact with Russian authorities.

"We are aware of the case obviously. We are in touch with the Russian authorities in the matter. But given the security implications, we are not in a position to share further details in the matter," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Also read: Islamic State Terror Plot: 'Daesh has already made inroads in India'

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu for Russian authorities arresting the alleged suicide bomber.

While greeting Shoigu at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tashkent, Singh expressed his gratitude to the Russian defence minister.

"During exchange of pleasantries with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu this morning, Rajnath Singh conveyed his deep appreciation and thanks for arresting in Moscow a terrorist who was planning attacks in India," the defence ministry said.

Also Read: Suicide bomber aiming to target high-profile Indian leader nabbed in Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it has detained the Islamic State terrorist from a Central Asian country who underwent special training to carry out a suicide attack against a member of India's leadership elite for the offensive comments on the Prophet.

It said that somewhere between April and June 2022, while the foreign individual was in Turkey, he was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the Islamic State's top officials.

"The Federal Security Service has identified and apprehended in Russia a member of the outlawed (by the Russian Federation) Islamic State international terrorist organisation. The detainee is a native of a Central Asian country, who planned to commit a terrorist attack against a member of India's ruling circles by blowing himself up," the FSB said.

The terrorist's "ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative," the Russian Federal Security Service's Centre for Public Relations said.

According to a report by Russia's state-run TASS news agency, the FSB observed that the would-be suicide bomber vowed allegiance to the IS Emir (leader), following which he was told to leave for Russia, prepare the required paperwork, and fly to India to conduct this act of terrorism.

Also read: Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma, the party's spokesperson, and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, the head of the Delhi media, for their provocative comments about the Prophet that incited demonstrations throughout the Muslim world in June of this year.

(With inputs from PTI)