Safdarjung Hospital clarified that a viral video of Sonam Wangchuk was recorded before it received the Delhi HC order. The hospital claimed the activist insisted on leaving based on media reports and the video was shot in a no-videography zone.

Hospital Clarifies on Wangchuk's Video

Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday clarified that a video of activist Sonam Wangchuk circulating on social media was purportedly recorded before the hospital administration received the written order of the Delhi High Court, saying Wangchuk had insisted on leaving the facility based on information available in the media.

According to the hospital, the video was purportedly recorded by Wangchuk's aides on July 21 inside the hospital premises, in a designated "no-videography zone" and was released on Saturday.

"The video was reportedly recorded before the Hospital Administration received the written order of the Hon'ble High Court. At that time, Mr Wangchuk insisted on leaving the hospital based on information available in the media," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital further said that Wangchuk was handed over to a team of doctors from Medanta Gurugram on the same day at 6:40 pm, immediately after the written order was received in the hospital.

"It is pertinent to note that Mr Wangchuk was handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Gurugram on the same day at 06:40 PM immediately after the written order was received in the Hospital," it said.

The hospital also claimed that the purported video was "recorded inside a no-videography zone" on its premises.

"This video was purportedly recorded by Mr Wangchuk's aides on 21st July, 2026 inside the Hospital premises in a no videography zone and has been released today," the statement said.

In a purportedly viral video, Wangchuk was seen in a heated confrontation with police personnel at Safdarjung Hospital, which has gone viral.

In a video purportedly showing Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, expressing her anger to police personnel during the confrontation.

FIR Lodged with Attempt to Murder Charges

Further, the first FIR registered in connection with the July 20 violence near Parliament has invoked attempt to murder charges, along with multiple other serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to details of an FIR accessed by ANI.

The FIR was registered at Kartavya Path Police Station on the complaint of an Inspector posted at the police station and pertains to the violence that took place on Rafi Marg, near Rail Bhavan and close to Parliament.

According to the complaint, the Inspector was deployed from 5:00 am at C-Hexagon, Zone-11 (Pink Booth). After receiving a wireless message, the police team reached the barricades near the Rail Bhavan roundabout, where thousands of protesters had assembled.

CJP Accuses Delhi Police of Creating 'Fear' at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday demanded that the Delhi Police immediately stop detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar, alleging that an atmosphere of "fear and siege" has been created around the protest site.

In a post shared on X, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das shared the party's statement and said, "IMPORTANT STATEMENT: The Cockroach Janta Party demands that the @DelhiPolice immediately cease and desist from unlawfully detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar and refrain from creating an atmosphere of fear and siege around Jantar Mantar."

The CJP alleged that citizens were being detained while attempting to reach the protest site and claimed that volunteers carrying food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies were being stopped from reaching protesters.

"Instead of facilitating a peaceful democratic protest, the Delhi Police appears to have chosen the path of intimidation," the party said, adding, "This is nothing short of laying siege to Jantar Mantar."

The CJP called upon the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to direct officers to stop the alleged detention and intimidation of citizens, allow food, water, medicines and other essential supplies to reach protesters, and ensure access to volunteers, family members, lawyers, journalists and medical personnel. (ANI)