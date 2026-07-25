Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leaks, accusing the Central government of ruining the future of crores of students and ignoring their concerns.

Demand for Pradhan's Resignation

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET examination paper leaks, while accusing the Central government of ignoring the concerns of students and youth.

Addressing the media, Kharge said the focus should remain on the "main topic" and questioned why the opposition was being asked tough questions over state governments while the Central government and its Parliamentarians were not being held accountable.

"Dharmendra Pradhan should resign; that is the demand. Whether Sonam Wangchuk breaks his fast or someone else starts one. If you have any concern or commitment toward the future of students, if you want to build Amrit Kaal or Viksit Bharat, you cannot do so by pushing youth aside," Kharge said.

He added that if the government was genuinely concerned about students, Pradhan's resignation should be sought. "Why are you worried, PM Modi?" The Minister also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the government's record on employment, education and development initiatives.

"Tell me, what achievement is there? In 10 years, 152 paper leaks, is that an achievement? Ruining the future of crores of children, is that an achievement?" he said.

Criticism of Government Schemes

Kharge also questioned the implementation of schemes and initiatives including Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the Smart Cities Mission, asking the government to show its achievements. "Show just one success! You claimed 100 Smart Cities--did you make even one?" he said.

On NTA Official Removals

On the removal of officials from NTA, he stated, "What is the point? What is the point of removing 46 people when the head of the department is still functioning?"

Kharge added, "Why is Mr Dharmendra Pradhan not resigning? Why is he considered so indispensable? He has become an RSS man. Mr Mohan Bhagwat told Mr Modi not to seek his resignation. Why is Mr Modi afraid? Modi ji, don't be afraid. Accept the resignation. We are with you. The entire youth is with you. Accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; the entire youth will bless you."

On 'Anti-National' Labels and Jailed Activists

On Umar Khalid being jailed, he questioned why a chargesheet had not been filed and why those accused had not been convicted, while criticising political leaders for labelling people as "anti-national". "Who are these people to declare anyone 'anti-national'? Have they taken a contract for it?" he said.

He also criticised the BJP and the RSS over their ideological positions and questioned their claims of patriotism, referring to Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse and VD Savarkar.

Concerns Over Employment Guarantee Scheme

Kharge also raised concerns over the employment guarantee scheme, asking the Central government to clarify the status of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme. "We have already raised this. Look at the VBG/Gram G Scheme--they promised 120 days of work; where is it now? What is happening with it? Is there any clarity from the Central Government? If the Employment Guarantee Scheme was running properly, rural migration would have reduced. Who takes responsibility for this?" he said. (ANI)