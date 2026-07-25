Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi over his NEET remarks, calling him 'not fit' for LoP. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reiterated the 'non-negotiable' demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal over the irregularities.

BJP Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi Over NEET Remarks

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the NEET paper leak issue, saying the Congress leader was "not fit" to hold the post of Leader of Opposition and asserting that the Centre was taking all necessary steps in the interest of students.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said Rahul Gandhi was making irresponsible statements despite the government acting against those involved in the paper leak case. "Rahul Gandhi is not fit to be the Leader of Opposition. Unfortunately, a non-serious person has become the LoP. Everyone knows the history of Congress after Independence," Yadav said.

Expressing confidence in the Narendra Modi-led government, he said, "All people have faith in Prime Minister Modi's work and his policies. Necessary action is being taken in the NEET paper leak case. Prime Minister Modi is serious about this. All work will be done in the interest of the students."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the Centre had acted on suggestions received from the youth and highlighted recent changes made to the National Testing Agency (NTA). "They (the youth) also made numerous suggestions to the Prime Minister, and last night, the Prime Minister responded to them not only with a message but also with significant changes to the NTA. We're seeing provisions for 10 years' imprisonment and a punishment of Rs 10 crore. This shows that the youth's desire through this entire movement has been addressed," Jaiswal told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Non-Negotiable' Demands

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated the students' demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET irregularities, asserting that the demands were "non-negotiable."

Addressing the media after interacting with students on a hunger strike, Gandhi alleged that India's education system had been "captured" and said the agitation represented the voice of students across the country.

"I had a discussion with our students who were on a hunger strike regarding the movement, the RSS, and how Hindustan's education system has been captured. The main point we want to convey is that the students have three demands, and these are non-negotiable demands--and this is not just me speaking, this is the students of India saying this," Gandhi said.

Listing the demands, Gandhi said the first was the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "The first demand is that the Education Minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, must be sacked... There is talk in Mr. Modi's cabinet that the solution is to simply move Dharmendra Pradhan from Education to another ministry. This is completely unacceptable... There will be no conversation about moving Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan here or there... He must be sacked," he said.

Centre Amends Anti-Paper Leak Law

On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen anti-paper leak laws amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG row, while parliamentary deadlock continued for the fifth consecutive day.

According to sources, the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27. This development follows a late-night video message on X by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised "stricter" action against paper leaks as protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party continue. In the video, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet would take up a draft Bill.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

Meanwhile, social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. (ANI)