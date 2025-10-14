Spiritual Guru Sadhguru along with NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, and space scientist Kavya Manyapu engaged in a lengthy conversation on science and spirituality at the Harvard Teaching School in Boston.

Spiritual Guru Sadhguru along with NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, and space scientist Kavya Manyapu engaged in a lengthy conversation on science and spirituality at the Harvard Teaching School in Boston. The session, themed “Conscious Space Exploration,” explored humanity’s outward quest to understand the universe and cosmos.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sadhguru took to X and wrote, “‘Exploration’ implies a journey into unknown terrain- inward or outward. The difference between the two is: You turn inward for pure knowing. You turn outward for impact, for use or utility. Both are about the human longing to Know. The difference is only in the degree of the boundaries we choose to breach. These two wonderful women, engaged in space exploration - Sunita Williams and Kavya Manyapu - represent the tremendous potential of human capability & determination."

Scroll to load tweet…

Williams, reflecting on her 608 days in space, noted that viewing Earth from orbit makes one realise the planet has no visible borders, highlighting the interconnectedness of all humans. “When you look at Earth from space, you don’t see borders. You see one tiny little mud ball floating in this vast universe, and that’s everything we know. It makes you realise we are all in this together, sharing one home.”

Sadhguru, while emphasising the promise of technological advancement, cautioned that if humanity fails to overcome divisions on Earth, those same differences could undermine cooperation in future space exploration.

He added, “When we leave this planet, we must leave our differences behind. Whether we are black or white, man or woman, American or something else-that must be left behind. Space exploration must be driven by a pure human longing to know. It should not be an American longing to know, nor a Russian longing to know; it must be a human longing to know. It must become a collaboration.”

Sadhguru said that space exploration should be driven by a universal human curiosity rather than nationalistic ambitions and praised Williams and Manyapu for exemplifying human determination and capability.

The two-day conference, held on October 11-12, brought together scientists, spiritual leaders, and changemakers, including Swami Sarvapriyananda of the Vedanta Society of New York, cosmologist Jude Currivan, Dr Dean Raden of the Institute of Noetic Sciences, and Prof Vikram Patel of Harvard Medical School.