Sadhguru warns builders: 'We are headed for a serious disaster'

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has warned real estate developers of impending disaster if they 'go on building like how they built palaces in the past.

Addressing NARVIGATE 2023, a Real Estate Convention and Multicity Expo in Coimbatore with over 1,200 participants, the Isha Foundation founder said: 'We (India) have only 4 per cent of the world's land, but we have 17.2 per cent of the world's population. It could reach 20 per cent in a matter of 15 years, but the land is not growing.'

'If we go on building like how they built palaces in the past, we will be a serious disaster,' said Sadhguru while addressing Real Estate Developers.

Sadhguru lamented the rampant red-tapism and questioned the system where everybody is treated as a criminal.

'Every day, you are confusing us with more and more amendments. Just frame the building laws and tell us what it is for -- a village, town, and city. Most of us will go by the law. Not even 2 per cent will break the law. But now everybody is being treated like a criminal. To get one building permission, 14 certificates are needed,' Sadhguru said.

When asked how developers can contribute to nation-building when they really don't have a say in forming the rules, Sadhguru replied, 'This is why associations like these are very important. Why don’t you set up or employ two fresh people to research what are all the rights of real estate developers? What are the things you can do?... Find out and then properly represent the country- in every state and at the centre…I understand that at the individual business level if you go all out, they will fix you. But if the whole industry goes, nobody is going to fix you.'

'If all of you have to thrive, you must understand - if the industry does not thrive, you’re not going to thrive. But if you really want to thrive, this industry must thrive,' he added.

Sadhguru highlighted the need to find a perfect balance for sustainable development with urbanization led by increased migration. He said that people are forced to migrate because they have no livelihood. Emphasizing on developing skill centres to tackle the issue, Sadhguru called the lack of skill in the young population a ticking time bomb.

'At least, there must be eight to 10 million children in the country right now who will reach 15-16 years of age. They think they're educated but can’t add two plus two. They don’t have skills of any kind, nor do they have education, nor are they going to university. This is a ticking bomb because you will have no possibility of employment and are a harvest for criminal and other kinds of negative activity,' he said.

'Nation doesn't just happen because of the buildings and the bridges and the roads. A great nation happens because we build great people. Physically, mentally, and in terms of skills, if you build great people, there's a great nation,' he concluded

