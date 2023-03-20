Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru go on strike today against 'illegal' bike taxis; check details

    The union has one of the largest membership of autorickshaw drivers in Karnataka's state capital. The autorickshaw drivers will also take out a march from Bengaluru City Railway Station to the Chief Minister's House.

    Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru go on strike today against 'illegal' bike taxis; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru will go on a strike on Monday (March 20) in protest against private bike taxi aggregators functioning in the city. According to reports, over two lakh autorickshaws will remain off roads starting from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union president M Manjunath said.

    The union has one of the largest membership of autorickshaw drivers in Karnataka's state capital. The autorickshaw drivers will also take out a march from Bengaluru City Railway Station to the Chief Minister's House.

    Also read: Jharkhand: New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    "We will observe a 24-hour strike starting from Sunday midnight. Our agitation is against the illegal operation of bike taxis operating in the city," Manjunath told news agency PTI..

    He claimed the state transport department viewed bike taxis as illegal but yet the drivers are operating on the city roads with impunity. Manjunath also said 21 autorickshaw drivers' associations have come together against the bike taxis.

    Also read: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delhi for India-Japan Summit; what's on the agenda?

    Recently, a video had gone viral of an autorickshaw driver smashing a bike taxi driver's mobile phone at a major intersection in the city over the alleged illegal use of such services. Autorickshaw drivers and bike taxis have been competing for space on Bengaluru's roads to gain customers.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    Jharkhand: New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    After India rebuke, UK wakes up to Khalistani vandalism, assures Indian High Commission's safety

    After India rebuke, UK wakes up to Khalistani vandalism, assures Indian High Commission's safety

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delhi for India-Japan Summit; what's on the agenda? AJR

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delhi for India-Japan Summit; what's on the agenda?

    Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's driver, uncle surrender before Punjab Police; check details AJR

    Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's driver, uncle surrender before Punjab Police; check details

    Khalistanis remove tricolour at Indian mission in London; New Delhi summons top UK diplomat

    Khalistanis remove tricolour at Indian mission in London; New Delhi summons top UK diplomat

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    Jharkhand: New mega kitchen in Ramgarh will feed 50,000 school children

    Kriti Sanon got nose surgery done? fans 'convinced' actress under knife after seeing viral before-after pics vma

    Kriti Sanon got nose surgery done? fans 'convinced' actress under knife after seeing viral before-after pics

    After India rebuke, UK wakes up to Khalistani vandalism, assures Indian High Commission's safety

    After India rebuke, UK wakes up to Khalistani vandalism, assures Indian High Commission's safety

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delhi for India-Japan Summit; what's on the agenda? AJR

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delhi for India-Japan Summit; what's on the agenda?

    Hera Pheri die-hard fans cry louder to oust Farhad Samji out from Akshay Kumar starrer sequel; check tweets vma

    Akshay Kumar, Hera Pheri fans cry louder to oust Farhad Samji out from new sequel; check details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon