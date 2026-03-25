A gripping chronicle of Sadhguru’s 30,000 km Save Soil journey, blending travel, activism and policy to spotlight the global crisis of soil degradation.

“Save Soil,” compiled by Radhe Jaggi and published by Ebury Press (Penguin Random House India), is a documentary-style chronicle of Sadhguru’s 100‑day, 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and India to campaign for soil regeneration under the Conscious Planet–Save Soil movement. Structured in six chapters, from “The Unveiling” and “The Flag-off” to “Magical Madness of India”, the book blends travelogue, campaign diary and advocacy document, interspersing narrative essays, volunteer accounts and policy facts.

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Why Soil Is the Next Climate Crisis

The central premise is straightforward: topsoil degradation is presented as an urgent global crisis, with stark statistics such as “we are losing one acre of fertile soil every second” and projections that by 2050 only 10% of the Earth’s land may remain healthy. These data points are drawn from sources like the World Atlas of Desertification, UNESCO and the movement’s own Global Policy Draft, and are used to argue that soil conservation must move from specialist concern to mainstream policy and public action.

Stylistically, the book relies heavily on first-person anecdotes from volunteers, team members and performers who travelled with Sadhguru. Short vignettes, from a PR volunteer struggling with security barriers and media chaos in Dubai, to backstage moments in crowded greenrooms, to performers fielding interviews about Project Samskriti are designed to “bring alive” the logistical scale and emotional intensity of the campaign. Photographs of events, dignitary meetings and behind-the-scenes further reinforce the feeling of being embedded in a fast-paced, high-visibility public movement.

Inside the 100-Day, 30,000 KM Campaign

Alongside this narrative, the book foregrounds the technical policy work done by the Save Soil team: a 100-member global group that, according to the text, mapped 35 soil types, 12 agroclimatic zones and three land-use categories to generate practice recommendations for 193 countries. This section underlines the movement’s claim that it is not only symbolic but also backed by a detailed policy framework, with over 700 practices mapped to 1,260 soil contexts.

Sadhguru’s own framing, “I am not an environmentalist. I am a worm on this planet”, sets an informal, conversational register, and his quote about Isha being “a bunch of idiots doing incredible things” reinforces the self-description of a small group undertaking an outsized mission through “the power of consciousness.” For readers already familiar with Sadhguru or Isha Foundation, this insider tone and emphasis on volunteer spirit may be especially engaging.

“Save Soil” prioritises experiential narratives and inspirational framing over critical distance or multi-perspective debate. There is limited engagement with dissenting viewpoints, independent scientific critique, or alternative soil-restoration frameworks, and the movement’s achievements, such as reaching 4.1 billion people or undertaking an unprecedented policy exercise, are presented largely through internal voices.

The Power of a Citizen Movement

“Save Soil” offers an accessible, visually rich entry point into one of the most urgent ecological questions of our time, seen through the lens of an unusually large-scale citizen movement. It gives readers a sense of the effort, coordination and emotional commitment behind turning an abstract environmental issue into a lived campaign, on the road and in policy rooms. Whether or not one already follows Sadhguru’s work, the book invites reflection on our own relationship with the ground beneath our feet and may well inspire readers to learn more, lend their voices, or simply see the soil under their homes and farms with fresh eyes.

Save Soil: 100 Days That Moved The World is now available for pre-order on Amazon, and will also be available for order on Flipkart, Isha Life and leading bookstores across India from 29 April.