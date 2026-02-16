Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation has launched the Bhavya Bharat Bhushan Award. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured recipients including N Rajam and former ISRO chief S. Kiran Kumar during Mahashivaratri celebrations in Coimbatore.

Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has launched the Bhavya Bharat Bhushan Award to honour the achievements of individuals across national security, business, arts and entertainment, sports, community welfare, science and technology, and literature and academia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was the chief guest of the Mahashivaratri celebrations on Sunday, honoured various people from different fields on the occasion.

Recipients Express Gratitude

N Rajam, who was awarded the honour, described the achievement as fantastic, noting that she has been connected with the Isha Foundation for years. "It is fantastic to go get an award from Sadhguru ji. It is a big blessing and I have been connected with this ashram for many years. I have played in the Mahashivaratri festival for many years, I've played with my daughters and granddaughters," she told ANI.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation chairperson and scientist S. Kiran Kumar said it is not a matter for him but for ISRO. He stated that the organisation has been serving the country to bring out space technology for its benefit. Kumar added that all ISRO space missions aim to ensure India's contemporary capability globally. "It's an award not given to me as an individual but I am a representative of an organization which over the last many decades has been serving to bring the space technology for the benefit of the country right from the early days of bringing communication, broadcasting, navigation and then later taking us to Moon, Mars, Chandrayaan all this is basically to ensure that India is a contemporary capability in the world and you have technical competence which world recognizes...I'm only a representative of this great organisation," he told ANI.

Purpose of the Award

According to the Isha Foundation official website, the main purpose of Bhavya Bharat Bhushan Award isa national honor that celebrates extraordinary individuals whose effort and commitment have had a deep impact on the nation's growth, bringing larger well-being to every citizen. (ANI)