Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticised the government's lack of vision ahead of Budget 2026, highlighting unemployment, inflation, and a widening rich-poor gap. He urged the budget to focus on job creation and reducing inequalities.

Sachin Pilot Criticises Government's Economic Vision

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday criticised the government for lacking a clear, results-oriented vision, highlighting unemployment, underemployment, rising inflation, and the widening gap between rich and poor. He urged the budget to focus on creating productive jobs and empowering citizens while addressing economic inequalities.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin Pilot said, "I regret that for the past several years, the government hasn't presented a very imaginative or results-oriented vision on the ground. I believe the biggest issue in the country is unemployment and underemployment. How will you create constructive, productive jobs for these people? The government hasn't shown any clear vision for this yet. I hope that, leaving aside all other issues, the budget will address how to reduce inflation. The gap between the rich and the poor has widened today, and the government has no clear vision to bridge this gap or empower the people."

The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.

Economic Survey Projects Resilient Growth

Centre earlier this week released the 2025-26 economic survey, noting that India's economic growth remains resilient, with strong domestic demand as the main anchor, even as the global environment remains fragile. Taking an optimistic view of the economy, the Economic Survey estimated India's potential growth at around 7 per cent.

It also projected that India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, reflecting the economy's medium-term strength supported by reforms and macroeconomic stability. The Survey noted that while global economic conditions remain uncertain and fragile, India's overall outlook continues to be positive. It highlighted that India's growth is holding up better than expected relative to many other economies, although risks remain elevated amid global uncertainties. (ANI)