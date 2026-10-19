Sachin Pilot, Congress's Punjab in-charge, raised concerns over rising extortion, gun violence, and drug deaths in the state. During a tour, he slammed the AAP government for failing law and order and called for a change in governance.

Congress in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot on Monday expressed concern over the rising incidents of extortion, gun violence and drug-related deaths in Punjab, saying the state deserves safety, peace and a prosperous future. "It is heartbreaking to see so many families in Punjab lose their loved ones to extortion, gun violence, and drugs. A land known for its vibrant culture and hardworking people deserves safety, peace, and a prosperous future," Pilot said in a post on X.

He further said addressing these issues requires "strong leadership, accountable governance, effective law enforcement, and most importantly, the political will to protect Punjab’s people and future." It is heartbreaking to see so many families in Punjab lose their loved ones to extortion, gun violence, and drugs. A land known for its vibrant culture and hardworking people deserves safety, peace, and a prosperous future. Addressing these issues requires strong leadership, accountable governance, effective law enforcement, and most importantly, the political will to protect Punjab’s people and future. @INCIndia @INCPunjab — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 19, 2026 Pilot is on the second-to-last day of his five-day tour to meet families affected by the drug menace and gangster violence in Punjab.

Political Battle Over Punjab's Drug Crisis

The Congress stated that the purpose of the yatra is to give these families a voice on the issue, asserting that the party will carry their demand for justice to the state government. Pilot will highlight the steady deterioration of law and order under the current AAP administration in Punjab. Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the drug crisis has once again become the main political issue, with opposition parties attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP had earlier launched its statewide 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' campaign, during which Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that a BJP government would wipe out the drug trade in Punjab by December 31, 2029, while accusing AAP of governance failure and inaction against drug mafias. Shah will also meet the families of people who recently lost their lives after raising their voices against drug traffickers in Punjab’s Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur districts on October 20.

'People Are Living Under Immense Hardship'

Earlier, addressing the issue during his visit to Moga district, Pilot referred to the case of a young man who lost his father three years ago, alleging that the family had neither received justice nor the necessary assistance. He said reports of killings and other criminal incidents were emerging from different parts of Punjab. Pilot said, “Today, all of us are here in Moga district. From every corner of Punjab, we have been receiving reports of encounters, killings, and people being murdered in broad daylight. Even today, looking at this young man who lost his father three years ago, neither has justice been served, nor has the necessary assistance been provided. Killings, encounters, extortion, and ransom demands have become extremely common in Punjab. I feel that people are living under immense hardship.”

The Congress leader further accused those responsible for improving the system of failing to fulfil their duties. Referring to drug-related issues, illegal arms, extortion and killings, he called for a change in governance to address the situation in the state. The Congress leader said, “Those entrusted with the responsibility of reforming this system are failing to deliver. We want Punjab to be brought back under control. Drugs, illegal arms, extortion, broad daylight killings—not a day goes by without an encounter or a murder taking place. To stop this, a change in governance is critically needed. We have offered our condolences to the family, and we will extend whatever help we can. But the time has come to change the system, and I have complete faith that the people will do just that."

Delayed Justice in Congress Worker's Murder

Pilot also spoke about the murder of a party office-bearer, describing him as a hardworking member of the Congress and expressing concern over the delay in the case. He alleged that most of the accused were out on bail and that no substantial action had been taken against the main accused despite three years having passed since the murder. “He was an office-bearer of our party, a very hardworking person. The brutal manner in which he was murdered in his youth reflects the dire situation prevailing in the state. We must stop Punjab from slipping further into this darkness. The unfortunate reality is that most of the accused are out on bail. It has been three years, and no substantial action has been taken against the main accused. The way the government ought to prosecute the case—ensuring witness protection, victim protection, and having prosecutors promptly secure convictions through a fast-track court—is simply not happening. Once an issue fades from the headlines, everyone moves on, while the family is left to endure the pain every single day,” Pilot added. (ANI)

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