Sabarimala temple to open for 5 days starting today for monthly pooja

The Kerala government has turned over the Sabarimala virtual queue, which was created by the police for online pilgrimage registrations by devotees, to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The TDB has implemented a specific system for virtual queues and will increase its IT department.

The Sabarimala temple will open today for the five-day Karkkidakam monthly pooja. The temple's sanctum sanctorum will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. in the presence of priest Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. According to official sources, there are no limitations on the number of worshippers who can attend the temple during the five-day puja. Devotees seeking darshan can schedule their slots via the virtual line or obtain credentials provided at the booking kiosks upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the police will continue to help in system management and pilgrim screening, and if required, will give training and temporary technical assistance to Devaswom employees who will administer the new system.

Police control would also be necessary to take countermeasures if crowd control or the preservation of law and order were hampered at Sabarimala. The inspection and spot booking centres for pilgrims in Pampa and Nilakkal will remain open, and the Board has taken over the 11 spot booking centres administered by the police throughout the holiday season.

On July 21, Sahasrakalasam will be conducted. At 4 p.m. on July 20, the thantri will perform kalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi. The ceremony will finish on July 21 with kalasabishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja. He said the temple will close at 10 p.m. on July 21 after athazha pooja and harivarasanam.