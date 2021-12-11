Kerala govt to open traditional route to Sabarimala temple; allows several relaxations

As per the new rules, essential healthcare facilities have been set up at Neelimala and Apache medu. Around 500 rooms have also been set up according to COVID-19 rules.

The Kerala government has presently chosen to open the conventional course to the Sabarimala sanctuary from Pampa using Neelimala, Apache medu and Marakoottam as COVID-19 cases proceed to drop. Concurring to information from the health ministry, the southern state has less than 40 thousand active cases. During a meeting between Chief Serve Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Serve K Radhakrishnan, the decision was taken.

As per the new rules, essential healthcare facilities have been set up at Neelimala and Apache medu. Around 500 rooms have also been set up according to COVID-19 rules to encourage overnight remain at Sannidhanam. Concurring to the Chief Minister's office, showering and balitharpanam customs will be permitted within the Pampa stream after the nearby organization evaluates the water level.

The Sabarimala temple opened in mid-November for two months amid a slew of prudent measures in light of the continuous widespread. Two dosages of COVID-19 immunization certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report inside 72 hours has been made required for visiting the holy shrine. As per the prior reports, health authorities have been deployed at treatment centres from Pamba to Sannidhanam. The state government has even set up crisis therapeutic centres and oxygen parlours at five places along this course. Specialized dispensaries have also been set up at a few places, including Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu and Erumeli.

India on Saturday morning registered 7,992 new COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths within the last 24 hours. Information from the Service of Health and Family Welfare shows that there are now 93,277 active cases within the nation. Kerala leads the charts with 39,998 active cases taken after by Maharashtra, which incorporates more than 10 thousand cases.