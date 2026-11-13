A Russian woman living in India for nearly four years has criticised foreign travel influencers for highlighting negative experiences. She urged tourists to plan adequate budgets and explore India's cultural diversity before judging the country.

A Russian woman named Masha, who has been living in India for nearly four years, has criticised foreign travel influencers for highlighting unhygienic streets, unpleasant accommodation and negative experiences while visiting the country. In an Instagram video, she expressed disappointment over content that portrays India entirely through such incidents, arguing that visitors often overlook its cultural richness and diverse experiences. Having travelled extensively across the country, Masha said she had explored everything from street food to premium restaurants and witnessed several sides of India.

Ocean Survival: 5 People Survive 100 Days at Sea Eating Turtles, Birds! Read On

Viral Video: Desi Woman Spends Rs 40K on Custom Pillow at 400-Year-Old Japanese Shop! (WATCH)

‘Increase Your Budget Before Travelling’

Addressing tourists who complain about their travel experiences, Masha suggested that visitors should plan their finances better instead of mocking a country over inexpensive accommodation. She pointed out that travelling requires money even when visiting comparatively affordable destinations. In her post, she wrote that choosing the cheapest places to stay and subsequently presenting them as representative of an entire country creates an unfair impression. While acknowledging that India is not perfect, she maintained that a few disappointing experiences should not define an entire nation.

Internet Users Applaud Her Take On India

Masha's comments have received considerable attention on Instagram, with several users agreeing with her perspective on foreign travel content. One user appreciated her advice, commenting, “Hahaha this is a perspective I’ve come across for the first time.. Bang on when you said ‘Increase your budget’. Loved it.” Another wrote, “Finally!! Someone said it!” A third user remarked that India needed more foreign visitors who understood the importance of travelling with an adequate budget. Masha also encouraged tourists to explore different parts of India, respect local communities and share more balanced accounts of their experiences.